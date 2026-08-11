ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of 'Objectionable' Online Content Against Actress Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an order directing the removal of objectionable online content concerning film actress Janhvi Kapoor. A bench led by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued this directive on Tuesday, while hearing a petition filed by the actress. The court is yet to upload the formal order on the matter.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the actress stated that she has worked in both Hindi and Telugu films. The counsel pointed out the existence of objectionable content and numerous fake social media accounts operating in her name — some of which are being used to generate revenue — and argued that these need to be removed.

The court observed that objectionable content must indeed be curbed. It noted that there are approximately 1,900 such accounts — such as fan pages — and questioned whether a blanket ban could be imposed. The court asked, "In this digital age, do you not want fans? Fan pages can be problematic; if there is commercial exploitation, that is one thing, but not all fan pages can be removed."