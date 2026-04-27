Delhi High Court To Hear Kuldeep Sengar's Appeal In Custodial Death Case In May
The court lists Sengar's appeal for May; earlier, it dismissed the victim’s plea seeking enhanced punishment, citing a 1,945-day delay and lack of justification.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing in May on former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea, challenging his 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.
The court has fixed multiple dates for arguments, in line with the Supreme Court's directions to expedite the matter.
A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma listed the matter for detailed arguments on May 15, 18, 19 and 20. Sengar and others have challenged their conviction and sentencing orders passed by the Tis Hazari Court in March 2020 in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case originally registered in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
The High Court took note of the Supreme Court’s direction that the hearing in the case should be completed within three months. Sengar is currently serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the victim’s father.
Earlier, on January 19, the High Court had rejected Sengar's plea seeking suspension of his sentence. The court observed that he had already served a substantial portion of his sentence in custody and that delays in hearing his appeal were partly attributable to multiple petitions he had filed.
Victim’s Plea For Enhanced Sentence Dismissed
On April 20, the High Court dismissed the rape survivor's appeal seeking enhancement of Sengar’s sentence, citing a delay of 1,945 days. A division bench led by Justice Navin Chawla ruled that no "sufficient cause" was shown to condone the delay.
"The delay being gross, unexplained, and attributable to negligence, the application deserves to be dismissed," the court said, adding, "The present case is not one of inability, but of deliberate inaction and negligence."
The bench further noted that entertaining such delayed pleas would "defeat the very object of the law of limitation and erode the discipline it seeks to enforce," ultimately dismissing the appeal as time-barred. The survivor had sought to convert the offence into murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 and 364A and demanded stricter punishment, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Background Of The Unnao Case
The case dates back to April 9, 2018, when the rape survivor's father died in judicial custody after allegedly being assaulted by Sengar's brother and associates. He had been taken into custody shortly after the survivor accused Sengar of rape in June 2017.
On December 16, 2019, the Tis Hazari Court sentenced Sengar and six others to 10 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each in the custodial death case. Later, on December 20, 2019, Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the rape case and fined Rs 25 lakh, of which Rs 10 lakh was directed to be paid to the survivor.
Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey appeared for Sengar, while advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the survivor, argued that the delay in filing the appeal was not deliberate, stating that the survivor continues to face threats and difficult circumstances.
Opposing this, other counsel submitted that compensation had already been paid and that "the merits of the case are wholly irrelevant" while deciding delay condonation, stressing that the explanation for delay must stand on its own.
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