ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court To Hear Kuldeep Sengar's Appeal In Custodial Death Case In May

Kuldeep Sengar's appeal in the custodial death case is to be heard in the Delhi High Court across multiple dates in May. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing in May on former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea, challenging his 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.

The court has fixed multiple dates for arguments, in line with the Supreme Court's directions to expedite the matter.

A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma listed the matter for detailed arguments on May 15, 18, 19 and 20. Sengar and others have challenged their conviction and sentencing orders passed by the Tis Hazari Court in March 2020 in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case originally registered in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

The High Court took note of the Supreme Court’s direction that the hearing in the case should be completed within three months. Sengar is currently serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death of the victim’s father.

Earlier, on January 19, the High Court had rejected Sengar's plea seeking suspension of his sentence. The court observed that he had already served a substantial portion of his sentence in custody and that delays in hearing his appeal were partly attributable to multiple petitions he had filed.

Victim’s Plea For Enhanced Sentence Dismissed

On April 20, the High Court dismissed the rape survivor's appeal seeking enhancement of Sengar’s sentence, citing a delay of 1,945 days. A division bench led by Justice Navin Chawla ruled that no "sufficient cause" was shown to condone the delay.