ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Illegal Construction On Sriniwaspuri Drain

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issues of waterlogging and "rampant illegal construction" on the Sriniwaspuri drain here.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora registered a fresh writ petition titled 'Re: Suo Motu Sriniwaspuri Drain' after the residents, who raised the issue of cleaning and maintenance of the drain, withdrew their appeal due to "continuous threats they are facing" from certain other residents.

"In view of the application of the appellants, the present appeal is dismissed as withdrawn. However, owing to the large-scale impact of the drain on the general water logging in the area, as also the rampant illegal construction upon and around the drain, this is a fit case for the Court to not ignore the facts that have come to light in the various reports, including the recent inspection report of the IDMC (Integrated Drain Management Cell)," the court said in the order passed on November 5.

"Accordingly, the Court takes suo motu cognisance of the situation relating to the Sriniwas Puri drain," it said. The court appointed advocate Sashwat Sarin as an amicus curiae in the case and listed it for hearing on December 17.

Residents of the area near the Sriniwaspuri drain, Lokesh Kumar and others, had filed a petition before a single-judge of the high court in 2021, seeking several reliefs with respect to the proper maintenance, removal of the silt and repair of the drain.