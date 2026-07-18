ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Suspends Saket Commercial Court Judge Veena Rani

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has suspended and ordered the suspension of Veena Rani, a judge of the Commercial Court at Saket Courts, amid pending proceedings. She has been attached to the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Saket, during the suspension period.

The development comes days after the High Court suspended Vinay Singhal, a judge posted at Tis Hazari Courts.

According to the suspension order, Veena Rani has been directed not to leave Delhi without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

The Delhi High Court exercised its powers under Rule 3(1)(A) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, read with Rule 27 of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, to suspend both judicial officers.