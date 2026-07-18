Delhi HC Suspends Saket Commercial Court Judge Veena Rani
According to the suspension order, Veena Rani has been directed not to leave Delhi without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has suspended and ordered the suspension of Veena Rani, a judge of the Commercial Court at Saket Courts, amid pending proceedings. She has been attached to the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Saket, during the suspension period.
The development comes days after the High Court suspended Vinay Singhal, a judge posted at Tis Hazari Courts.
According to the suspension order, Veena Rani has been directed not to leave Delhi without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.
The Delhi High Court exercised its powers under Rule 3(1)(A) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, read with Rule 27 of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, to suspend both judicial officers.
The rules empower the High Court to place an officer under suspension while disciplinary proceedings or an inquiry are pending. Earlier, the High Court had ordered the immediate suspension of Vinay Singhal, a judge at Tis Hazari Courts.
As per the suspension order, Singhal's headquarters during the suspension period will remain the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters), Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.
He has also been directed not to leave Delhi without prior approval from the competent authority. The order further states that he will be entitled to subsistence allowance and other admissible benefits in accordance with the applicable service rules during the period of suspension.
The Delhi High Court has not disclosed the specific reasons behind the suspension of either judicial officer. Further proceedings in the matter are awaited.
Read More: