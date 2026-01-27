Delhi High Court Stays Broadcast Of AI Film Featuring Pawan Kalyan's Son
Akira Nandan moved court against an AI film using his face and voice without permission, leading to a stay on its release and online circulation.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered an immediate stay on the broadcast of an AI-generated film that features Akira Nandan, the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, after it was made without his consent.
The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. The court acted on a petition filed by Akira Nandan, who said that the filmmakers had used his name, photographs, personal preferences, and personality traits to create the film without his permission.
According to the petition, the AI-generated film was produced by Sambhavami Studios and portrayed Akira Nandan as the lead character. The film used advanced AI and deepfake technology to recreate his face and voice. Akira Nandan argued that such use of his identity violated his fundamental rights to privacy and personality.
Senior advocate J Sai Deepak, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, told the court that the filmmakers had not sought any consent before producing or releasing the film. He also pointed out that AI technology can easily be misused to create misleading or false narratives about individuals.
The film, titled 'AI Love Story', was uploaded on YouTube and released in multiple languages. As of January 22, the Telugu version had crossed 1.1 million views, while the English version had received over 24,000 views.
After watching some AI-generated clips submitted with the petition, the court observed that artificial intelligence can be used to portray a person's character in any manner, which may lead to serious misuse.
The Delhi High Court directed an immediate halt to the film's broadcast and ordered Meta and other social media platforms to remove all URLs linked to the film.
