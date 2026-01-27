ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Stays Broadcast Of AI Film Featuring Pawan Kalyan's Son

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered an immediate stay on the broadcast of an AI-generated film that features Akira Nandan, the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, after it was made without his consent.

The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. The court acted on a petition filed by Akira Nandan, who said that the filmmakers had used his name, photographs, personal preferences, and personality traits to create the film without his permission.

According to the petition, the AI-generated film was produced by Sambhavami Studios and portrayed Akira Nandan as the lead character. The film used advanced AI and deepfake technology to recreate his face and voice. Akira Nandan argued that such use of his identity violated his fundamental rights to privacy and personality.

Senior advocate J Sai Deepak, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, told the court that the filmmakers had not sought any consent before producing or releasing the film. He also pointed out that AI technology can easily be misused to create misleading or false narratives about individuals.