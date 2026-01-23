ETV Bharat / state

'Delhi HC Sets Aside Bail Granted To Accused In Turkman Gate Violence Case'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside the bail granted to an accused, who was allegedly part of the mob that indulged in stone-pelting during a demolition exercise near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate here early this month.

Remanding the case to the trial court for reconsideration, Justice Prateek Jalan said while the court was extremely cautious in interfering with liberty granted to an individual, this was an "exceptional" case where bail was granted to Ubedullah, a street vendor, through a "cryptic and unreasoned" order.

The trial court had granted bail to Ubedullah on January 20. Justice Jalan said the bail order did not adequately address the arguments of the prosecution and even a prima facie or brief analysis of the factors which govern the adjudication of bail was absent.

The impugned order is set aside for want of adequate reasons and remanded to the sessions court, the court said in its order passed on January 21. The trial court will reconsider the bail plea on January 23.