Delhi High Court Seeks Status Report From ED On Javed Ahmed's Bail Plea
Siddiqui had approached the High Court for bail citing ongoing cancer treatment of his wife.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on founder of Al Fatah University Javed Ahmad Siddiqui’s plea for an interim bail in a money laundering case.
Siddiqui had approached the High Court after his interim bail request was dismissed by the trial court. He is seeking six weeks’ interim bail on medical grounds, citing the ongoing cancer treatment of his wife. The bench of Justice Madhu Jain scheduled the next hearing in the case for June 24.
During the hearing on Wednesday, ED's lawyer, Zoheb Hussain, argued that Siddiqui's plea was not maintainable. On June 9, the Saket Court had rejected Siddiqui's interim bail plea for treatment of his wife.
On June 9, the Saket District Court rejected two interim bail applications by Siddiqui filed on the grounds of his wife’s cancer. The court described the applications as devoid of merit, noting changed circumstances.
Siddiqui was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 18, 2025 in connection with a money laundering investigation related to Al Fatah Trust. He had previously been granted interim bail on similar grounds on February 7, but it was challenged by the ED before the Delhi High Court. Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan dismissed the recent applications stating, “I am of the considered view that both applications moved on behalf of the accused/applicant are devoid of merit and hence dismissed.”
The court observed that Siddiqui had failed to show that his wife is terminally ill or unable to manage her daily routine requiring his constant support, and that no other adult caregiver was available. “Further, the court cannot lose sight of the fact that the previous interim bail application of the accused was allowed only for the reason that there was a war-like situation, and his three adult children were unable to travel to India,” the order said.
Siddiqui’s plea sought bail for six weeks to care for his wife during a critical phase of her treatment. It was argued that no alternative caregiver exists as his parents are deceased, his wife’s father has passed away, her elderly mother is over 75 years old and has comorbidities, and the three children have been residing in the UAE since 2017 and 2019. The plea stated that the family's eldest son reportedly must stay in the UAE to look after his younger siblings, and no adult family members reside with Siddiqui’s wife.
Siddiqui's counsel submitted that granting interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds would not prejudice the investigation or trial since Siddiqui is not a flight risk, is 61 years old with deep roots in India, and his wife requires his presence in Delhi.
Faridabad-based Al Falah University has been on the radar of investigating agencies since the Red Fort blast. Three doctors arrested in the Red Fort blast case were found to be linked to the University, following which an investigation was launched against the university.
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