ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Seeks Status Report From ED On Javed Ahmed's Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on founder of Al Fatah University Javed Ahmad Siddiqui’s plea for an interim bail in a money laundering case.

Siddiqui had approached the High Court after his interim bail request was dismissed by the trial court. He is seeking six weeks’ interim bail on medical grounds, citing the ongoing cancer treatment of his wife. The bench of Justice Madhu Jain scheduled the next hearing in the case for June 24.

During the hearing on Wednesday, ED's lawyer, Zoheb Hussain, argued that Siddiqui's plea was not maintainable. On June 9, the Saket Court had rejected Siddiqui's interim bail plea for treatment of his wife.

On June 9, the Saket District Court rejected two interim bail applications by Siddiqui filed on the grounds of his wife’s cancer. The court described the applications as devoid of merit, noting changed circumstances.

Siddiqui was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 18, 2025 in connection with a money laundering investigation related to Al Fatah Trust. He had previously been granted interim bail on similar grounds on February 7, but it was challenged by the ED before the Delhi High Court. Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan dismissed the recent applications stating, “I am of the considered view that both applications moved on behalf of the accused/applicant are devoid of merit and hence dismissed.”