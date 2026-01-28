ETV Bharat / state

HC Seeks Stand Of CBI On Karti Chidambaram's Plea Against Charges In Chinese Visa Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the CBI on Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's petition challenging the framing of charges of corruption and conspiracy against him in the alleged Chinese visa scam case. Justice Manoj Jain, however, refused to stay the trial court proceedings at this stage and issued notice on Karti Chidambaram's application seeking the relief.

The senior counsel appearing for the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga submitted that the case was slated to be taken up by the trial court on February 4 even when no case was made out against him. "This can't be stayed. We are of the view that we should not be staying the proceedings. Let us not derail the trial," the court orally retorted.

Let a short reply/status report be filed before the next hearing on February 12, it ordered. The CBI counsel said the matter was only listed for certain procedural formalities on February 4 before the trial court. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Karti Chidambaram, argued that in spite of charges under sections 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act over an alleged bribe of Rs 50 lakh, no public servants had been arrayed or identified.

He said the entire case was based on the statement of an approver, and there was a complete absence of material to show any demand or acceptance of any bribe. On December 23, 2025, a trial court ordered the framing of charges for criminal conspiracy and corruption against Karti Chidambaram and six others in the case.

It had said "prima facie" there was sufficient material to frame charges against Karti Chidambaram for the substantive offence under IPC Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and under sections 8 (taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence a public servant) and 9 (taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

In his petition before the high court, the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga said the trial court did not apply its judicial mind to the material and documents on record as it completely ignored documents, evidence and statements of witnesses which show absence of criminality. The petition said there was neither any bribe or conspiracy, as alleged by the investigating agency.