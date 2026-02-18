Delhi HC Seeks Govt Reply On Women’s Commission Post Lying Vacant Since 2024; Next Hearing On February 25
The petition alleges that the commission lacks staff, a help desk, and crisis services, thereby violating women's constitutional rights under Articles 14, 15, and 21.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the state government regarding the Commission for Women's prolonged inactivity, with the Chairperson’s post vacant since January 2024.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya directed that the matter be listed for further hearing on February 25. During the hearing, the court expressed serious concern over the commission’s continued inactivity. Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput argued that despite Delhi having a woman Chief Minister, the Delhi Commission for Women is not operational.
He said crimes against women continue to occur in the national capital, and questioned how the commission could be left without a Chairperson. The court then asked the Delhi government's counsel to seek instructions and inform it accordingly.
The petition has been filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh. It states that no work is being carried out at the commission, with no functioning help desk and no officers or staff available to hear women's complaints. The plea further alleges that the commission remains closed during working days, resulting in the complete collapse of services such as family counselling and the rape crisis cell.
The petition contends that the non-functioning of the Delhi Commission for Women violates Articles 14, 15(3), and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality, special provisions for women, and the right to life and personal liberty.
It argues that despite Delhi recording one of the highest numbers of crimes against women in the country, the commission’s continued inactivity is a serious concern. The petitioner has sought judicial intervention to ensure that the commission is made functional within a fixed timeframe, that complaints are addressed, that the vacant post of Chairperson is filled immediately, and that adequate staff are appointed.
