Delhi HC Seeks Govt Reply On Women’s Commission Post Lying Vacant Since 2024; Next Hearing On February 25

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 25. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the state government regarding the Commission for Women's prolonged inactivity, with the Chairperson’s post vacant since January 2024.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya directed that the matter be listed for further hearing on February 25. During the hearing, the court expressed serious concern over the commission’s continued inactivity. Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput argued that despite Delhi having a woman Chief Minister, the Delhi Commission for Women is not operational.

He said crimes against women continue to occur in the national capital, and questioned how the commission could be left without a Chairperson. The court then asked the Delhi government's counsel to seek instructions and inform it accordingly.