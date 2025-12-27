ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Restores Ex-CISF Officer's 'Honour', Quashes Forced Retirement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restored the 'honour' of a 72-year-old former CISF officer, who was forced to retire 20 years ago over allegations of sexually harassing a woman colleague, saying the complaint appeared to be motivated.

The high court said the charge levelled against the petitioner was not proved, and even if it is presumed that it has been found to be proved by the enquiry officer, the punishment as grave as compulsory retirement ought not to have been imposed.

"Having regard to the fact that a period of about 25 years (since the allegation) has since passed and the petitioner has attained 72 years of age, we feel that the least we can do is, to restore his honour, which according to us, has been destroyed by the action of ordering 'compulsory retirement'," a bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vimal Kumar Yadav said in an order passed on December 19.

The bench said it feels that the letter by the complainant was motivated or actuated by some ulterior motive, maybe because of the fact that the petitioner had initiated action against her.

"The possibility that the exaggerated, if not false, complaint was filed because of the warning issued to her cannot be ruled out. Such defence, which appeared plausible, has not been given any credence by the investigating officer," it said, adding the allegations "reek of vengeance rather than genuine harassment".

The court passed the order on a plea by the petitioner, ex-assistant commandant in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), challenging an October 2005 order of Deputy Inspector General (L&R) by which he was compulsorily retired from service. The petition was filed in 2006.