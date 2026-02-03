ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict On Centre’s Challenge To CAT Order Quashing Disciplinary Proceedings

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Centre challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that quashed departmental disciplinary proceedings against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede.

A bench headed by Justice Anil Kshetarpal reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

Earlier, on January 19, the CAT had set aside the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Wankhede, holding that they were launched without following due procedure. The tribunal observed that the charge sheet issued to him on August 18, 2025, amounted to an abuse of process. It said the facts cited in the charge sheet could not form the basis of departmental disciplinary action. Challenging this order, the Centre moved the Delhi High Court.