Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict On Centre’s Challenge To CAT Order Quashing Disciplinary Proceedings
A bench headed by Justice Anil Kshetarpal reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:56 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Centre challenging a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that quashed departmental disciplinary proceedings against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede.
A bench headed by Justice Anil Kshetarpal reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides.
Earlier, on January 19, the CAT had set aside the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Wankhede, holding that they were launched without following due procedure. The tribunal observed that the charge sheet issued to him on August 18, 2025, amounted to an abuse of process. It said the facts cited in the charge sheet could not form the basis of departmental disciplinary action. Challenging this order, the Centre moved the Delhi High Court.
The Union government argued that the charge sheet against Wankhede was not based on any prohibited material. Instead, it was issued on the basis of call records that Wankhede himself had submitted before the Bombay High Court, the Centre told the court.
Sameer Wankhede had come into the national spotlight during his tenure with the NCB’s Mumbai unit, particularly when the agency questioned several Bollywood personalities. He had led the operation in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested from a cruise ship. After Aryan Khan was later given a clean chit, Wankhede was transferred from his post.
Separately, Wankhede has also approached the Delhi High Court against Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of a web series, objecting to his alleged portrayal in a series titled ‘The Badges of Bollywood’, which is based on events related to the Aryan Khan case.
Read More: