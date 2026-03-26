ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Reserves Order On Ex-PFI Chief Abu Bakr's Plea For Treatment At Private Hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on a plea by former Popular Front of India (PFI) chief E Abu Bakr seeking permission to undergo treatment at a private hospital.

The order was reserved by a bench of Justice Swarnakanta Sharma after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the counsel appearing for Abu Bakr said that his trust in AIIMS has been broken and that he wants to visit Apollo Hospitals to seek a second physical medical opinion.

However, Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi opposed the plea, stating that medical documents are required to seek a second medical opinion. He further suggested that Abu Bakr can be treated in any other government hospital.

Earlier, the High Court had issued a notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13 in this regard. Abu Bakr's lawyer, Abdul Shukur, informed the court that his client is willing to bear the cost of treatment at Apollo or any other private hospital. He also requested that a family member be allowed to stay with him as an attendant during treatment.