Delhi HC Reserves Order On Ex-PFI Chief Abu Bakr's Plea For Treatment At Private Hospital
Abu Bakr's counsel said that his trust in AIIMS has been broken and that he wants to visit Apollo Hospitals for a second medical opinion.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:46 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on a plea by former Popular Front of India (PFI) chief E Abu Bakr seeking permission to undergo treatment at a private hospital.
The order was reserved by a bench of Justice Swarnakanta Sharma after hearing arguments from both sides.
During the hearing on Wednesday, the counsel appearing for Abu Bakr said that his trust in AIIMS has been broken and that he wants to visit Apollo Hospitals to seek a second physical medical opinion.
However, Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi opposed the plea, stating that medical documents are required to seek a second medical opinion. He further suggested that Abu Bakr can be treated in any other government hospital.
Earlier, the High Court had issued a notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13 in this regard. Abu Bakr's lawyer, Abdul Shukur, informed the court that his client is willing to bear the cost of treatment at Apollo or any other private hospital. He also requested that a family member be allowed to stay with him as an attendant during treatment.
"Abu Bakr should be allowed to get treatment at a private hospital of his choice. Getting treatment in a hospital of one's choice is the fundamental right of the accused," the counsel argued.
The Patiala House Court had earlier denied permission to Abu Bakr for treatment in a private hospital. After the plea was rejected by the Patiala House Court, he approached the High Court.
It is worth mentioning here that the Delhi High Court had rejected Abu Bakr's regular bail plea on May 28, 2024. It was stated on behalf of Abu Bakr that he is suffering from cancer and Parkinson's disease and that he is unable to even clean his own body. Bakr was arrested in 2022 after nationwide action on PFI locations.
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