ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Enhance Sentence Of Kuldeep Singh Sengar In Custodial Death Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by the survivor in the Unnao rape case seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death of her father.

A bench led by Justice Navin Chawla dismissed the petition, citing a delay of 1,945 days in filing the appeal. The court noted that such a delay was not tenable and accordingly rejected the plea.

Earlier, on February 19, the High Court had issued notices to Sengar and other accused in the matter. The survivor had approached the court seeking an increase in Sengar’s sentence, while Sengar himself had challenged the 10-year sentence awarded by the trial court.