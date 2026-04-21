Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Enhance Sentence Of Kuldeep Singh Sengar In Custodial Death Case
A bench led by Justice Navin Chawla dismissed the petition, citing a delay of 1,945 days in filing the appeal.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:51 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by the survivor in the Unnao rape case seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death of her father.
A bench led by Justice Navin Chawla dismissed the petition, citing a delay of 1,945 days in filing the appeal. The court noted that such a delay was not tenable and accordingly rejected the plea.
Earlier, on February 19, the High Court had issued notices to Sengar and other accused in the matter. The survivor had approached the court seeking an increase in Sengar’s sentence, while Sengar himself had challenged the 10-year sentence awarded by the trial court.
On December 16, 2019, the Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh in connection with the custodial death of the survivor’s father. The court had also awarded similar sentences, 10 years in jail and Rs 10 lakh fines to all seven accused in the case.
The survivor’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018. The survivor on June 4, 2017, allegedly accused Sengar of rape. Then, Sengar’s brother Atul Singh and his associates allegedly assaulted the survivor’s father before handing him over to the police. He died at a district hospital within hours of being shifted to jail.
In a separate development, on December 20, 2019, the Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment in the rape case and imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh and directed him to pay Rs 10 lakh to the survivor as compensation.
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