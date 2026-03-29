ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Rejects Compensation Plea By Man Who Claimed He Fell From Train

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea for compensation by a railway passenger who had to undergo amputation of both his hands after allegedly falling from a train in 2015.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said the discrepancy regarding the place of the incident in the record and the passenger's testimony went to the root of the matter, which cast a "serious doubt" on "bona fide travel", and since the foundational facts remained "unsubstantiated," the claim could not be brought within the fold of an "untoward incident".

In its March 25 order, the court dismissed the passenger's appeal against the Railway Claims Tribunal's decision, which rejected his claim for "injury compensation" in 2018, stating there was no reason to interfere with it.

According to the appellant, he boarded the Malwa Express from Sonipat Railway Station in March 2015 to travel to Jhansi on a valid second-class journey ticket.

He claimed that due to heavy rush in the train, he accidentally fell between Sonipat and New Delhi Railway Stations, resulting in grievous injuries that led to the amputation of both hands below the elbow.