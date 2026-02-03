ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Refuses Bail To Gig Worker Accused Of Stealing Metro Cable

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a gig worker accused of stealing a 32-metre copper cable from a metro line, observing that he played with the lives of the public and caused immense loss to the exchequer. Justice Saurabh Banerjee said the accused did not merely indulge in "some foolhardy antics", but his actions put the life and limb of the public in utter danger. Dismissing the bail plea, the judge noted that the accused was a habitual offender.

"While granting bail, this court must take into cognisance the public good versus the private good involved herein. The applicant herein has been guilty of playing with the lives of the general public," the court said in the order passed on January 31.

"The offence alleged to have been committed by the applicant herein has multifarious effects on society at large, more so, since the applicant has put the life and limb of one and all in utter danger.