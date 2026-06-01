ETV Bharat / state

HC Recognises 'Right To Be Forgotten', Directs Search Engines To Disable 'Name-Based' Search In Court Orders, News

New Delhi: Recognising an individual's "right to be forgotten", the Delhi High Court has ruled that search engines like Google cannot be perpetually permitted to show judicial records in name-based search for a case which is private in nature or has ended in an acquittal, discharge, quashing or settlement.

Giving relief to a group of petitioners, the court ordered authorities, search engine operators and legal database platforms to de-index and disable their "name-based search functionality" in respect of judgments, orders and news articles cited by the petitioners.

The court, however, held that de-indexing is not appropriate in certain cases involving conviction for offences against women or children or for offences involving breach of public trust, offences by public servants, elected representatives, etc.

De-indexing refers to the removal of a specific web page or website from a search engine's database.

Justice Sachin Datta said while transparency is integral to judicial independence and accountability, the continued association of an individual's name with a judicial record online causes disproportionate harm to their informational privacy, dignity and reputation, which is not justified by any legitimate public interest.

The judge said the "right to be forgotten" -- which is a "broader manifestation of the right to privacy" under Article 21 of the Constitution -- protects individuals from "perpetual exposure" to irrelevant past events, and no legitimate aim is served by "unlimited and unrestricted name-based searchability" of judicial records related to proceedings that have been resolved.

The court passed the verdict on a batch of over thirty petitions by individuals who invoked their "right to be forgotten" to de-index judicial records from name-based search results and to mask their personal identifiers from publicly accessible digital versions of those records.

In its 144-page judgement, the court further ruled that the petitioners shall be at liberty to seek "masking" of their identity in the original judgement or order from the court concerned.

"The right to be forgotten, understood as subsuming the right of an individual to seek removal or restriction of personal information from public digital accessibility, where such information is no longer relevant or serves no legitimate public purpose, flows naturally and necessarily from the constitutional recognition of informational privacy under Article 21," said the court in the judgment passed on May 29.

"In the categories of cases with which this court is concerned, inter alia, acquittals, discharges, quashings, settlements, compounding and disputes of purely private nature, no law authorises Google or any search engine to perpetually index and surface judicial records in a manner that overrides the individual's fundamental right to informational privacy.

"No legitimate aim of sufficient specificity is served by the unlimited and unrestricted name-based searchability of records whose underlying proceedings have been resolved, in favour of the concerned individual," it stated.