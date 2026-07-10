ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Questions DU's Passport Requirement For Myanmar Refugee Seeking Admission

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday issued a notice to the University of Delhi after a petition was filed by a Myanmar refugee, who is asked to submit a passport for admission under the foreign students' category.

Justice Jasmeet Singh questioned the university's policy and said, "Where will a refugee get a passport from?" and listed the matter for further hearing on July 13.

The petition has been filed by Henry Httoo Aung Lee, a Myanmar national who has been recognised as a refugee by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and resides in India with family. Henry along with his family fled from Myanmar due to political unrest, violence, and persecution.