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Delhi High Court Questions DU's Passport Requirement For Myanmar Refugee Seeking Admission

Justice Jasmeet Singh questioned the university's policy and said, "Where will a refugee get a passport from?"

Delhi High Court Questions DU's Passport Requirement For Myanmar Refugee Seeking Admission
Delhi High Court Questions DU's Passport Requirement For Myanmar Refugee Seeking Admission (ETv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday issued a notice to the University of Delhi after a petition was filed by a Myanmar refugee, who is asked to submit a passport for admission under the foreign students' category.

Justice Jasmeet Singh questioned the university's policy and said, "Where will a refugee get a passport from?" and listed the matter for further hearing on July 13.

The petition has been filed by Henry Httoo Aung Lee, a Myanmar national who has been recognised as a refugee by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and resides in India with family. Henry along with his family fled from Myanmar due to political unrest, violence, and persecution.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal who is representing the petitioner said that Delhi University's admission policy for foreign students is discriminatory and that it does not recognise refugee status. He said that refugees who flee persecution cannot obtain passport from the very government they escaped. The petition seeks removal of the passport requirement and instead accept UNHCR refugee documentation instead.

The petitioner completed his schooling in India and has applied for admission to Delhi University for the 2026–27 academic session through the Foreign Students' Registry.

However, the university informed him that his application was incomplete because he had not submitted a passport. Henry then requested the university to accept his UNHCR refugee identity documents in place of a passport. After receiving no relief, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking judicial intervention.

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  3. DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh Reappointed For Second Term

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURT ON DU
DU ADMISSION MATTER IN HIGH COURT
REFUGEE STUDENT ADMISSION IN DU
DELHI HIGH COURT

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