Delhi High Court Quashes EOW, ED FIR Against NewsClick And Its Editor-In-Chief Prabir Purkayastha
The FIR, registered in August 2020 on a complaint by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, alleged that NewsClick had received Rs. 9.59 crore in FDI.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate's ECIR against news portal NewsClick and its Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha over alleged foreign funding violations.
A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna held that even if the allegations in the FIR were accepted in entirety, "the essential ingredients of offences under Sections 406 and 420 of IPC were not made out". The court further observed that "the continuation of such FIR was nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law."
The court said, “It has been held that if the FIR under predicate offence is quashed, the ECIR automatically, is liable to be quashed. Consequently, the complete ECIR is also quashed. Once the ECIR itself is quashed, the prayer for supply of the copy of the ECIR has become infructuous,” the judge ruled.
The FIR, registered in August 2020 on a complaint forwarded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, alleged that NewsClick had received Rs. 9.59 crore in FDI from US-based Worldwide Media Holdings LLC through an allegedly overvalued share transaction designed to circumvent FDI restrictions.
It was alleged that a substantial portion of the funds was siphoned off through salaries, consultancy fees and other expenses. After due investigations, the copy of FIR was forwarded to the Enforcement Directorate and the ECIR was registered. Quashing the cases, the court said it was an admitted position that M/S Worldwide Media Holdings LLC agreed to invest a total of USD 4.5 Million in three tranches of USD 1.5 M each in exchange of total 23.07 per cent shares of NewsClick's company PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd.
It further noted that the first tranche of USD 1.5 Million was received by the platform on April 11, 2018. As NewsClick took the stand that there was no regulatory permission required for FDI in online publication of news, the court noted that the news platform had written a letter in 2017 to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requesting a clarification to the policy in respect of print media and also in respect of FDI in a company engaged in the business of online publication of news.
On this, Justice Krishna observed that when the investment was received in April 2018, there was no cap on FDI in digital news media. Referring to a clarification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in January 2018, the court observed: “From the response received from the Ministry in respect of FDI Policy, it was clearly evident that there was no cap on the online publication of news and thus, the agreement between the petitioner and M/S Worldwide Media Holdings LLC and, therefore, the Investment Agreement dated March 20, 2018 cannot be said to be in violation of any law or disclosing any criminal offence. The receiving of 1.5Million USD that were remitted on 11.04.2018 in exchange of 7.69% shares of the Petitioner Company.”