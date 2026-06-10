ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Quashes EOW, ED FIR Against NewsClick And Its Editor-In-Chief Prabir Purkayastha

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate's ECIR against news portal NewsClick and its Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha over alleged foreign funding violations.



A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna held that even if the allegations in the FIR were accepted in entirety, "the essential ingredients of offences under Sections 406 and 420 of IPC were not made out". The court further observed that "the continuation of such FIR was nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law."

The court said, “It has been held that if the FIR under predicate offence is quashed, the ECIR automatically, is liable to be quashed. Consequently, the complete ECIR is also quashed. Once the ECIR itself is quashed, the prayer for supply of the copy of the ECIR has become infructuous,” the judge ruled.

The FIR, registered in August 2020 on a complaint forwarded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, alleged that NewsClick had received Rs. 9.59 crore in FDI from US-based Worldwide Media Holdings LLC through an allegedly overvalued share transaction designed to circumvent FDI restrictions.