HC Pulls Up MCD Over Failure To Publicise Resolutions, Records Despite 20 Years Of RTI Act

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its failure to publicise information on its legislative records, proceedings of the house and resolutions even after 20 years of the enactment of the RTI Act. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that section 4 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act casts a mandate on the public authorities to publicise such information on their own so that there was minimum resort to the procedure under the RTI Act, and MCD could not be given any exemption in this regard.

The court was hearing a PIL by NGO Centre for Youth, Culture, Law and Environment seeking uploading of the MCD's legislative records, proceedings of the house, resolutions passed by the standing committees and all other public information on its website in a time-bound manner.

Counsel for the MCD assured the court that corrective measures would be undertaken by the authorities, as the issue of uploading such information was under the consideration of the competent authority. He said the "process" to upload the information was "underway at the corporation level", but the same would take some time.

"Thanks to you for undertaking this exercise after 20 years. We are so thankful," retorted the bench.

"(And) What process? You are required to upload this information within 120 days and then on a regular interval. What have you been doing? This Act (RTI Act) was passed in 2005. It is 20 years down the line," the bench further said.

The court directed the MCD to file an affidavit in response to the petition and state what steps had been taken to implement section 4 of the RTI Act for providing information to the public by publishing it.