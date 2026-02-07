ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Protects Personality Rights Of Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday passed an order protecting the personality rights of Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi.

A bench headed by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ordered a ban on the unauthorized use of any content related to Oberoi who had alleged that some known and unknown individuals were misusing his identity, name, image, and voice without permission. Advocate Sana Rais Khan, representing Oberoi had filed a petition alleging that fake accounts were being created using the actor's name and photos on social media platforms. "These accounts were being used to sell goods without permission," Khan had stated in the petition.