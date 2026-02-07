Delhi High Court Protects Personality Rights Of Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi
The actor's lawyer had alleged that fake accounts were being created using his name and photos on social media.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday passed an order protecting the personality rights of Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi.
A bench headed by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ordered a ban on the unauthorized use of any content related to Oberoi who had alleged that some known and unknown individuals were misusing his identity, name, image, and voice without permission. Advocate Sana Rais Khan, representing Oberoi had filed a petition alleging that fake accounts were being created using the actor's name and photos on social media platforms. "These accounts were being used to sell goods without permission," Khan had stated in the petition.
The petition further stated that videos and photos were being created using artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, and that Oberoi's face was being incorporated into objectionable and misleading content. It said the petitioner alone has the right to commercially use his name, image, identity, and personality, and that no one can use any aspect of his personality, commercial or otherwise, without his explicit permission.
The High Court had previously issued orders protecting the personality rights of several celebrities. The High Court had ordered the prohibition of any use of personal information related to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, film actor Salman Khan, actor Ajay Devgn, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and film producer Karan Johar without permission.
