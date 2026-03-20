Delhi HC To Pass Interim Order To Protect Sonakshi Sinha's Personality Rights
The court asked the actress' counsel to submit soft copies of web links where her personality has been used without permission.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday said that it will pass an interim order to protect the personality rights of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha.
Justice Jyoti Singh issued the order and directed Sonakshi to provide a list of web links she wishes to remove. During the hearing, the lawyer representing Sonakshi stated that content related to the petitioner's personality is being used without permission through an AI chatbot.
The court directed the actress' counsel to submit soft copies of the web links in a sealed cover within two days. The matter will now be heard on July 6.
Earlier on the day, the High Court, while hearing a similar petition filed by Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team and former MP, directed him to amend his plea. A single-judge Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh directed Gambhir to correct discrepancies in his petition and file an amended memo of parties. The matter will now be heard on March 23.
In the petition, Gautam cited several social media accounts, social media platforms, and e-commerce websites, alleging that content related to his name, voice, or personality is being misused without permission.
The High Court has previously ordered the protection of the personality rights of several celebrities including Baba Ramdev, film actress Kajol, film actor Vivek Oberoi, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, film actor Salman Khan, actor Ajay Devgn, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, actress Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and film producer Karan Johar.
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