ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Permits 17-Year-Old Boy To Donate Part Of Liver To Ailing Father

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has permitted a 17-year-old boy to donate a part of his liver to his father, who is suffering from an advanced chronic liver disease.

Hearing the boy's petition, a vacation bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna said that while there was no "absolute statutory bar" on a minor donating a living organ, it could be permitted only in exceptional medical circumstances while rigorously complying with the legal framework.

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules state that "living organ or tissue donation by minors shall not be permitted except on exceptional medical grounds to be recorded in detail with full justification and with prior approval of the Appropriate Authority and the State Government concerned".

In the order passed on Monday, Justice Pushkarna directed that the medical procedure upon the petitioner shall be "carried out properly, in compliance with all legal, ethical and clinical protocols" to ensure his health and safety.

The judge observed that the petitioner, who was the only suitable donor available, wanted to donate a portion of his liver to his father out of his own volition, love and affection and denying such permission might lead to the loss of life of his father.

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, where the boy's father is undergoing treatment, said it would expeditiously fix a date for the operation pursuant to the court's order.