ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Orders Virtual Hearings At Two Courts Ahead Of October 10 Protest

File photo of the entrance of Delhi High Court ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The impact of a protest scheduled for October 10 by the Cockroach Janata Party, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is being felt in Delhi's district courts. The Delhi High Court has directed the Rouse Avenue and Patiala House courts to conduct hearings virtually.

The directions were issued through a notification released by the High Court on Friday.

According to the notification, the remaining five district courts in Delhi have also been instructed not to pass adverse orders if any party or their lawyer fails to appear for a hearing. The High Court said that, where necessary, such cases should be listed for an early subsequent hearing. The court also directed that accused persons lodged in jails in criminal cases should be produced through video conferencing.