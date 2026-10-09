Delhi High Court Orders Virtual Hearings At Two Courts Ahead Of October 10 Protest
The directions were issued through a notification released by the High Court on Friday.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The impact of a protest scheduled for October 10 by the Cockroach Janata Party, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is being felt in Delhi's district courts. The Delhi High Court has directed the Rouse Avenue and Patiala House courts to conduct hearings virtually.
The directions were issued through a notification released by the High Court on Friday.
According to the notification, the remaining five district courts in Delhi have also been instructed not to pass adverse orders if any party or their lawyer fails to appear for a hearing. The High Court said that, where necessary, such cases should be listed for an early subsequent hearing.
The court also directed that accused persons lodged in jails in criminal cases should be produced through video conferencing.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday heard a petition challenging the closure of 57 metro stations in Delhi and the cancellation of several trains arriving at and departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that metro and railway operations could be regulated depending on the prevailing circumstances. However, it noted that completely suspending these services would cause inconvenience to the public.
On Friday, the Delhi High Court also declined to grant an urgent hearing to a petition filed by the Indian Youth Congress after permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar was denied. The court directed that the petition be heard on October 12.
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