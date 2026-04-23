ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Orders Takedown Of Unauthorised Court Proceedings In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday took note of the alleged unauthorised recording and circulation of court proceedings in connection with the excise policy case involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, directing social media platforms to remove identified content and assist in tracing the original uploader.



A Division Bench headed by Justice V Kameswar Rao issued the order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, journalist Ravish Kumar and others over the alleged dissemination of video clips from a hearing conducted on April 13 before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.



During the hearing, social media platform Meta stated that it had removed some URLs. On the other hand, Google stated that it had not removed any YouTube links as they did not contain recordings of court proceedings. However, the petitioner objected to Google's submission and stated that the links did contain videos of court proceedings. The court then directed Google to remove all videos related to the court proceedings.

Earlier, on March 22, Justice Tejas Karia had recused himself from hearing the case. The petition objects to the recording and uploading of videos on social media of the hearing seeking Justice Sharma's recusal from hearing the CBI's petition challenging Kejriwal's acquittal by the trial court in the Delhi Excise Scam case.