ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Orders Security For Family of Uttam Nagar Murder Victim

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered that security be provided to the family members of Tarun Bhutolia, who was killed in Uttam Nagar during this year's Holi. A bench headed by Justice Girish Kathpalia directed the Additional Commissioner of Police to issue orders to the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to provide the necessary security cover.

The victim's family had filed a petition in the High Court seeking protection. The Court directed the concerned SHO to provide his mobile number to the victim's family, so that they could contact him in the event of any emergency. Specifically, Tarun Bhutolia's family had moved the High Court with a petition demanding the provision of adequate security. The family had also requested that guidelines be issued for the removal of all provocative videos related to this incident.

CCTV cameras have been installed around the victim's residence by Delhi Police. During the hearing, the Delhi Police stated that the local police force remains vigilant and is committed to providing every possible measure of security. They also informed the Court that CCTV cameras have been installed in the lane where the victim's family resides. Additionally, police pickets have been established in the area to ensure the maintenance of communal harmony.