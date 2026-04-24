Delhi High Court Orders Security For Family of Uttam Nagar Murder Victim
The Court directed the concerned SHO to share his mobile number with the victim's family, so that they may contact him in times of distress.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered that security be provided to the family members of Tarun Bhutolia, who was killed in Uttam Nagar during this year's Holi. A bench headed by Justice Girish Kathpalia directed the Additional Commissioner of Police to issue orders to the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to provide the necessary security cover.
The victim's family had filed a petition in the High Court seeking protection. The Court directed the concerned SHO to provide his mobile number to the victim's family, so that they could contact him in the event of any emergency. Specifically, Tarun Bhutolia's family had moved the High Court with a petition demanding the provision of adequate security. The family had also requested that guidelines be issued for the removal of all provocative videos related to this incident.
CCTV cameras have been installed around the victim's residence by Delhi Police. During the hearing, the Delhi Police stated that the local police force remains vigilant and is committed to providing every possible measure of security. They also informed the Court that CCTV cameras have been installed in the lane where the victim's family resides. Additionally, police pickets have been established in the area to ensure the maintenance of communal harmony.
The Delhi Police further stated that approximately 250 provocative videos have been removed from social media platforms. Following this submission, the Court directed the ACP to instruct the concerned SHO to ensure that adequate security is provided to the victim's family.
The incident in question occurred on March 4, on Holi, when a 26-year-old man named Tarun Bhutolia was murdered. As the accused in this case belongs to the Muslim community, the incident had acquired a communal overtone. In March 19, in light of threats to "play a bloody Holi" during Eid in Uttam Nagar, the Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Police and the local administration to take all possible measures, in accordance with the law, to keep the situation under control.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya directed Delhi Police to make comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the occasion of Eid.