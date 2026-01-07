ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Orders Action Plan For Safety Measures To Avoid Fire Incidents In Restaurants

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the authorities to devise an action plan to put in place safety measures for avoiding fire and other incidents in hotels, clubs and restaurants across the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that the petitioner has come to the court without approaching the authorities and asked him to give a representation to them.

The court also asked the authorities to consider as representation the plea seeking to conduct a safety audit, including fire safety, of hotels, clubs and restaurants across the national capital.

"There is nothing on record to show that before approaching this court, the petitioner has approached the authorities. We dispose of the writ petition with a direction that it shall be treated as a representation by the authorities," the bench said.

The court asked the authorities to consider the representation and pass an appropriate decision expeditiously according to rules and laws. They should address the issues and devise an action plan to put in place safety measures so that fire incidents and other accidents might be avoided, it added.