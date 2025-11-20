Delhi High Court Nod To Release Of '120 Bahadur', Depicting 13 Kumaon's Heroic Last Stand At Rezang La
A bench led by Justice Pratibha Singh dismissed a petition filed by United Ahir Regiment Front and some families of soldiers martyred in the battle.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has given the green signal to the release of the film 120 Bahadur, based on the 1962 India-China war.
A bench headed by Justice Pratibha Singh dismissed a petition filed against the film's release. The film is scheduled to be released on November 21. The court noted that the film's end mentions the names of all the soldiers who fought in the battle of Rezang La in 1962.
The petition was filed by a charitable trust, the United Ahir Regiment Front, and some family members of the soldiers martyred in the battle of Rezang La.
The petition stated that the film distorts historical facts and demanded its name be changed. The petition stated that the film depicts the heroism of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, but fails to accurately portray the collective identity, pride of the regiment, and contributions of the Ahirs. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was awarded the nation's highest wartime gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. The film is directed by RR Ghai.
Farhan had earlier opened up on why he named the film 120 Bahadur. “If I just wanted to make a film on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC, then I would have kept the title Shaitan Singh. That would have been the easiest thing. There wouldn’t have been any controversy. Everyone would have said that a film is being made on Shaitan Singh Ji. But this film is about the whole company. That’s why we have named it as 120 Bahadur. Because the contribution of the rest of the people in winning that battle was just as much as theirs,” he had said on television show Aap Ki Adalat.
Also Read
120 Bahadur Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Unveils India's Most Heroic Battle From The 1962 War