Delhi High Court Nod To Release Of '120 Bahadur', Depicting 13 Kumaon's Heroic Last Stand At Rezang La

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has given the green signal to the release of the film 120 Bahadur, based on the 1962 India-China war.

A bench headed by Justice Pratibha Singh dismissed a petition filed against the film's release. The film is scheduled to be released on November 21. The court noted that the film's end mentions the names of all the soldiers who fought in the battle of Rezang La in 1962.

The petition was filed by a charitable trust, the United Ahir Regiment Front, and some family members of the soldiers martyred in the battle of Rezang La.