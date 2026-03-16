ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Lists MJ Akbar's Plea Against Journalist Priya Ramani In Defamation Case For Final Hearing On September 24

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed former Union minister M J Akbar's plea challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in his criminal defamation case over the allegations of sexual misconduct for final hearing on September 24. "The trial court record has been received. Written submissions have been filed by both parties. List for final hearing on the next date," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021, order acquitting Ramani in the case on the grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice, even after decades. The high court on January 13, 2022, agreed to examine Akbar's appeal against the trial court's order and admitted it, on which the notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021.

In his appeal, Akbar has contended that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture. His plea contended that the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record.