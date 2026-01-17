ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Junks Somnath Bharti's Challenge To 2025 Assembly Poll Win Of BJP's Satish Upadhyay

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition by AAP leader Somnath Bharti challenging the election of BJP's Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar in the 2025 Assembly polls.

Upadhyay defeated Bharti by a margin of 39,564 votes in the Delhi Assembly elections held in February last year. In his election petition, Bharti accused Upadhyay of corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act (ROPA), alleging he deployed his agents to bring people to the polling booths in cars.

Bharti had also made certain allegations against Congress candidate Jitender Kumar Kochar in the constituency, including that Kochar's entire election campaign was exclusively against him and therefore there was a deliberate and coordinated strategy by Upadhyay to create a false contest, intended to confuse and divide the secular vote and secure an unfair electoral advantage.

In the judgment, Justice Jasmeet Singh observed that the petitioner attributed "active participation" of the Congress candidate in furthering the alleged corrupt practices and the failure to include him as a party to the election petition within the legally stipulated time frame was an "incurable defect" and "strikes at the root of maintainability of the present election petition".