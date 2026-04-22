ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Judge Recuses Himself From Hearing Contempt PIL Against Kejriwal Over Circulation Of Court Videos

New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a PIL seeking contempt action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others for allegedly uploading and sharing clips of the court hearing on the former chief minister's plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the liquor policy case.

The PIL by advocate Vaibhav Singh was listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Karia, which directed that it be listed before another bench on Thursday.

“This matter will not be heard by this bench. List tomorrow before a bench of which one of us, Justice Tejas Karia, is not a member," the court said.

The counsel for the petitioner requested that the matter be sent to another bench dealing with a similar issue. Besides the AAP leaders, the other parties in the PIL include the high court administration and social media giants Meta Platforms, X and Google.

Justice Karia, a former partner at a leading law firm, represented Meta in several cases before his elevation as a judge.