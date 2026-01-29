ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Issues Summons To Priya Kapur On Plea By Sunjay Kapur's Mother Over Family Trust

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur and others on a lawsuit by his mother seeking directions to declare the family Trust "null and void". In her lawsuit, 80-year-old Rani Kapur has alleged that the Trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents.

Justice Mini Pushkarna asked Priya Kapur and other defendants, including Sunjay Kapur's children with second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, to file their written submissions and also issued notice on Rani Kapur's plea seeking interim relief.

Justice Pushkarna refused to pass an order on maintaining the status quo on the estate at this stage and said she would seek replies from the parties before passing any direction. The court listed the matter for hearing on March 23.

In the lawsuit, Rani Kapur has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants -- her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren -- from utilising or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any manner whatsoever.