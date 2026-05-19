Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court Issues Notices to Kejriwal, AAP Leaders In Contempt Case
Justice Swarnakanta had expressed serious concern over what she described as a 'well-planned and organised' social media campaign aimed at creating a parallel narrative outside
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in connection with contempt proceedings arising from alleged social media campaigns targeting the judiciary during hearings in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.
A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla on Monday directed all the accused to file their replies within four weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on August 4. The court also instructed the registry to preserve the content alleged to constitute contempt.
The contempt proceedings stem from observations made earlier by Justice Swarnakanta Sharma, who had on May 14 issued notices to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and Durgesh Pathak. Justice Swarnakanta later recused from hearing the matter and referred it to another bench.
While issuing the notices, Justice Swarnakanta had expressed serious concern over what she described as a 'well-planned and organised' social media campaign aimed at creating a parallel narrative outside the courtroom during judicial proceedings related to the excise policy case. The judge observed that edited videos, letters and online campaigns allegedly targeted not just an individual judge but attempted to place the judiciary itself 'in the dock'. She remarked that failure to act against such conduct could lead to 'chaos'.
Justice Swarnakanta had also stated that judges are trained to accept fair criticism and dissent, but said the campaign in question crossed permissible limits. She noted that despite having the option to challenge orders before the Supreme Court, those involved instead allegedly chose to run public campaigns on social media.
''When I gave my verdict, they had the option to go to the Supreme Court, but they did not; instead, a video was made, and a campaign was run against me on social media,'' observed Justice Swarnakanta. The controversy is linked to proceedings concerning the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in which the CBI and Enforcement Directorate have accused several AAP leaders of irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy.
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