ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Excise Policy Case: High Court Issues Notices to Kejriwal, AAP Leaders In Contempt Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in connection with contempt proceedings arising from alleged social media campaigns targeting the judiciary during hearings in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla on Monday directed all the accused to file their replies within four weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on August 4. The court also instructed the registry to preserve the content alleged to constitute contempt.

The contempt proceedings stem from observations made earlier by Justice Swarnakanta Sharma, who had on May 14 issued notices to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and Durgesh Pathak. Justice Swarnakanta later recused from hearing the matter and referred it to another bench.