ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Satyendar Jain Against Bail Cancellation In Alleged DJB Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Water Minister Satyendar Jain, in response to a plea seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to him in a case of alleged corruption involving the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing the petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Police, directed Jain to file his response. The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on December 22.

The ACB has challenged the September 3 order of a special court at Rouse Avenue, which had granted bail to Satyendar Jain. While granting bail, the lower court had criticised the investigative agency, noting that Jain was arrested suddenly and in a hasty manner, 27 months after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

In its petition to the High Court, the ACB argued that the trial court overlooked the fact that within the same criminal conspiracy, the roles of various accused individuals differed. The agency alleges that during his tenure as minister, Jain made significant decisions and granted approvals at both policy and administrative levels. Describing the case as a serious economic offense involving public funds and infrastructure, the ACB has urged the court to cancel the bail.

It is noteworthy that the ACB arrested Satyendar Jain on August 18 in connection with alleged irregularities in tenders for the modernisation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Delhi Jal Board. The investigative agency alleges that the tender conditions were manipulated to provide undue benefits to a private company.