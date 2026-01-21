Delhi High Court Issues Notices To Petitioners Over Division Of Properties Of Mewar Royalty
The petitions challenge the validity of the will made by Maharaja Arvind Singh Mewar a month before his death, naming his son as sole heir.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, while hearing a case concerning the division of properties belonging to the royal family of Mewar in Rajasthan, has issued notices on a petition filed by businessman Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the custodian of the House of Mewar. A bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad has issued the notices to Padmaja Kumari Parmar and her sister Bhargavi Kumari Mewar, who are princesses of Mewar. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 12.
The dispute concerns the control of properties, including the City Palace in Udaipur and the HRH Hotels Group. The petitions challenge the validity of the will of Maharaja Arvind Singh Mewar, made a month before his death in February 2025, naming his son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar as the sole heir to his self-acquired properties. The two sisters are contesting this will.
Earlier, on December 18, 2025, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of all petitions filed by members of the Mewar royal family to the Delhi High Court. This was after some petitions in the same case were filed in the Bombay High Court, while others were filed in the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court. The Supreme Court ordered the transfer of all petitions to the Delhi High Court to ensure that all related matters were heard in a single court.
One of the petitioners is from the family of the former Maharaja of Udaipur, Arvind Singh Mewar, and is a successor of Maharana Bhagwant Singh Mewar. Another petition, filed in the Supreme Court, was by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, who had sought the transfer of all cases pending before the Bombay High Court to the Rajasthan High Court. The other petitioner, Padmaja Parmar, had sought the transfer of cases pending in the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court to the Bombay High Court.
