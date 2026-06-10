ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kashmiri Human Rights Activist In Terror Funding Case

It further noted that Parvez lost his leg in a landmine explosion in 2004 and is physically weak and requires special attention. The court ordered Parvez to surrender his passport and not travel outside Delhi without its permission. The court also ordered Parvez not to make any public statements regarding the case.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla issued the bail order. The court noted that Parvez has been in custody for more than four years and the trial is unlikely to conclude soon.

Parvez is the program coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances. He was arrested by the NIA on November 22, 2021. According to the NIA, Parvez operated a network of overground workers with a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba under the guise of a human rights activist to carry out terrorist activities in India.

The NIA had registered a case in the matter in November 2021. According to the NIA, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists based in Pakistan, including Parvez, Munir Ahmed Kataria, Arshid Ahmed Tonch, and Zafar Abbas, conspired to further the terror outfit's activities and operate a network for terrorist incidents in India.

"The accused collected information about important security force installations, deployments, and movements and passed it on to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Furthermore, a government official from Himachal Pradesh, abusing his official position, provided them with documents," the NIA had said.