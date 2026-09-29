ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine On Advocate For Appearing At Virtual Hearing From Moving Car

Delhi High Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a lawyer for participating in court proceedings from a moving car. Justice Om Prakash Shukla issued the order, deeming the conduct contrary to the dignity of the courtroom, and an obstruction to judicial proceedings. The lawyer was seated in a car during the virtual hearing and joined the proceedings via video conferencing, while the vehicle was in motion.