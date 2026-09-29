Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine On Advocate For Appearing At Virtual Hearing From Moving Car
The court stated that a lawyer may be permitted to participate in a hearing via video conferencing from a vehicle only under special circumstances.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a lawyer for participating in court proceedings from a moving car. Justice Om Prakash Shukla issued the order, deeming the conduct contrary to the dignity of the courtroom, and an obstruction to judicial proceedings. The lawyer was seated in a car during the virtual hearing and joined the proceedings via video conferencing, while the vehicle was in motion.
The court observed that a hearing conducted via video conferencing does not imply that the dignity of the court can be compromised, or that the court is unable to conduct proceedings properly. The court noted that when 70 cases must be disposed of daily, and such obstructions or attempts to undermine the court's dignity occur, judicial intervention becomes necessary.
The court further stated that rules regarding electronic evidence and video conferencing do not authorise a lawyer to participate in court proceedings from inside a moving vehicle, without the court's permission.
The court added that it might permit a lawyer to participate in a hearing via video conferencing from a vehicle only under exceptional circumstances. This is essential to ensure that the participating lawyer also experiences a suitable environment.
The matter concerned the compliance of a judgment involving South Indian Bank and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In the specific case, the lawyer representing South Indian Bank was in a moving car during the video conference, and joined the proceedings from the moving car.
Taking strong exception to this, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the lawyer, and directed that the fine amount be deposited with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee (DHCLSC) within a week.
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