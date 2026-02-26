ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Manish Sisodia’s 2020 Assembly Election

The High Court observed that the petition did not meet the requirements under the Representation of the People Act. ( ETV Bharat )

By Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi: A Division Bench of the Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea, challenging a single bench order that had rejected a petition contesting Manish Sisodia’s election from the Patparganj Assembly seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, observed that once an election petition is dismissed by the High Court, it can be challenged before the Supreme Court. It is no longer maintainable before the High Court.

It may be noted that on January 17, a single judge bench of the High Court had dismissed the original petition, filed by Pratap Chandra, who contested and lost the 2020 Assembly election from the Patparganj seat, securing 95 votes. Justice Jasmeet Singh had held that the petition did not disclose sufficient material facts to make it fit for trial.