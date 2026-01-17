ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging 2020 Assembly Poll Win Of Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia from Patparganj in the 2020 Assembly polls. Justice Jasmeet Singh said Pratap Chandra, who contested against Sisodia as a Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party candidate, had failed to establish a specific cause of action in his election petition.

Sisodia had won the seat after securing 70,163 votes. The petitioner had secured 95 votes. The petitioner had contended that while he had strictly complied with the law and ceased from canvassing two days before the election, other political parties and candidates continued campaigning till the polling day, vitiating the electoral process and denying him a level-playing field.

He had also claimed that Sisodia had not disclosed the existence of a 2013 FIR against him registered under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, in his nomination. In its verdict, the court said the petitioner had only made "general allegations", without laying down the material facts required in law, which went to the root of the maintainability of the election petition.

It said the photographs given by the petitioner to allege violation of the "silence period" before polls only showed generic party hoardings displaying just the party symbol and name, without any specific reference to Sisodia.