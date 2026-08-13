ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Directs Removal Of Defamatory Social Media Posts Against Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA

Sagar: The Delhi High Court has ordered a halt to the publication of social media posts containing defamatory content against former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh. The court noted that prima facie many of these posts appear to be deliberate attempts to damage the plaintiff's reputation and sensationalize the matter.

"Many of the posts and videos appear to be attempts to damage the plaintiff's reputation and sensationalize the issue. Rather than fair reporting or factual criticism, this content seems to draw premature conclusions," the court noted.

It also directed the immediate removal of such posts and videos. The Court ordered five individuals who published such content to file their responses within two weeks. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 5, 2026.

The Delhi High Court further noted, "One cannot be permitted to tarnish or insult an individual's dignity and honor under the guise of the right to freedom of expression. The press has the freedom to report on matters of public interest, but this freedom cannot be unfettered. The media must refrain from the character assassination of any individual."

The High Court's order mentions respondents including Facebook users, a YouTube channel, a journalist associated with the digital wing of a daily newspaper, a Congress worker, and a news channel operator and anchor, alongside other respondents linked to social media platforms.

Counsel for Bhupendra Singh submitted before the High Court that "misleading and defamatory content against him was continuously disseminated through these mediums." After reviewing the objectionable videos, articles, and social media posts, the High Court observed prima facie that "many of these posts appear to be deliberate attempts to damage the plaintiff's reputation and sensationalize the matter."