Delhi High Court Directs Removal Of Defamatory Social Media Posts Against Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA
The High Court noted that the posts prima facie appeared to be a deliberate attempts to damage the plaintiff's reputation.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Sagar: The Delhi High Court has ordered a halt to the publication of social media posts containing defamatory content against former Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh. The court noted that prima facie many of these posts appear to be deliberate attempts to damage the plaintiff's reputation and sensationalize the matter.
"Many of the posts and videos appear to be attempts to damage the plaintiff's reputation and sensationalize the issue. Rather than fair reporting or factual criticism, this content seems to draw premature conclusions," the court noted.
It also directed the immediate removal of such posts and videos. The Court ordered five individuals who published such content to file their responses within two weeks. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 5, 2026.
The Delhi High Court further noted, "One cannot be permitted to tarnish or insult an individual's dignity and honor under the guise of the right to freedom of expression. The press has the freedom to report on matters of public interest, but this freedom cannot be unfettered. The media must refrain from the character assassination of any individual."
The High Court's order mentions respondents including Facebook users, a YouTube channel, a journalist associated with the digital wing of a daily newspaper, a Congress worker, and a news channel operator and anchor, alongside other respondents linked to social media platforms.
Counsel for Bhupendra Singh submitted before the High Court that "misleading and defamatory content against him was continuously disseminated through these mediums." After reviewing the objectionable videos, articles, and social media posts, the High Court observed prima facie that "many of these posts appear to be deliberate attempts to damage the plaintiff's reputation and sensationalize the matter."
The respondents furthered the alleged defamatory campaign through social media posts and a video series. Questions asked in the name of journalistic inquiry were presented in a manner that created the impression the plaintiff was being harassed, even though no documentary evidence was produced to substantiate the broadcast allegations or the biased narrative constructed around them.
The High Court observed, "A review of the disputed videos, posts, and publications reveals neither impartial reporting nor factual criticism. While the scope for public criticism of a public figure is broader than that for an ordinary individual, the right to freedom of expression cannot be invoked to defame or disparage a person's dignity and honor. There is a fine line between defamation and public criticism, and maintaining this balance is a crucial responsibility of the courts."
Citing observations from the 'Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri vs. Saket Gokhale' case, the order stated, "In the era of social media, damaging a public figure's reputation has become extremely easy; even a thoughtless comment can severely impact a reputation earned through years of selfless service.
It is essential to maintain a delicate balance between the media's right to free expression and an individual's right to life, dignity, and a fair trial under Article 21 of the Constitution."
In its verdict, the High Court remarked, "When news reports begin to articulate conclusions prematurely and effectively usurp the judicial process—which falls solely within the jurisdiction of the courts—the situation transforms into a 'media trial'."
According to the High Court, parallel investigations and inquiries conducted by the media undermine the fundamental principles of justice.