ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Directs Expeditious Processing Of Visa Plea By Meat Exporter Moin Qureshi's Daughter

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the authorities to expeditiously process the visa application of meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi's daughter, Pernia Qureshi. Justice Sachin Datta observed that Pernia Qureshi would submit an application for the grant of a visa and asked the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) to endeavour to issue her a visa in accordance with the applicable guidelines.

The court passed the order on a 2019 petition by Pernia Qureshi, a US citizen, against the Centre's decision to revoke her Person of Indian Origin (PIO) status. She also challenged a 2018 communication informing her that a person whose parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents were citizens of Pakistan was not eligible for an Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card.

"The petitioner in the present case would also prefer an application for the grant of a visa which shall be duly processed and considered by the respondent," said the court in the order passed on April 20.

"The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) shall act expeditiously to process the application and make an endeavour to issue a visa to the petitioner as per the applicable guidelines," it directed.

The court also directed the authorities to decide on the visa application by Pernia Qureshi's sister, Sylvia Moin, also a US citizen, as expeditiously as possible and in any event, within 10 days from April 20. Central government counsel Rajesh Gogna contended that Pernia Qureshi was living in the country without a valid permit.