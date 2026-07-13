ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Directs SpiceJet To Pay Rs 50 Crore To KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran Within 45 Days

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed low-cost carrier SpiceJet and its chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to pay Rs 50 crore to KAL Airways Pvt Ltd and media baron Kalanithi Maran within 45 days in the long-running financial dispute arising out of the airline's ownership transfer.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, while hearing the matter, observed that the payment would indicate whether SpiceJet intended to comply with the arbitral award passed in favour of Maran and KAL Airways. The court posted the matter for further hearing in September.

The order came after the Supreme Court on May 19 declined to stay the arbitral award and related proceedings. Following the apex court's refusal, SpiceJet and Ajay Singh approached the Delhi High Court seeking an extension of time for payment of approximately Rs 144 crore due under the award-related proceedings.

During the hearing, the High Court said that if SpiceJet deposits Rs 50 crore within the stipulated 45-day period, the proceedings under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, which deals with challenges to arbitral awards, would remain deferred until November.