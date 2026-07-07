2008 Delhi Serial Bomb Blasts Case: HC Denies Bail To Accused, Says He Led Indian Mujahideen's Media Wing
Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy played a key role in media operations by sending emails claiming responsibility for attacks and providing technical support to terror outfit IM.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail application of Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy, an accused in the 2008 Delhi serial bomb blasts case and an alleged member of the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM).
A Bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh rejected the plea, observing that Pirbhoy was not merely associated with the organisation but headed its media wing and played a crucial role in its propaganda and communication network.
The court noted that Peerbhoy, who worked for a company in Pune, possessed advanced technical expertise, including developing email software, proxy servers and web proxy servers. According to the prosecution, he used these skills to create a secure communication network for Indian Mujahideen and helped conceal the identities of those involved in the conspiracy.
The High Court observed that Peerbhoy allegedly sent emails to media organisations claiming responsibility for the serial blasts shortly before the explosions, using unsecured Wi-Fi networks and masking the origin of the messages to avoid detection.
The 2008 Delhi serial blasts claimed 26 lives and left 135 people injured. Following the attacks, Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility through emails sent to media houses. Five FIRs were registered in connection with the case.
During the subsequent investigation, a police operation at Batla House resulted in the death of a police officer, while two others sustained injuries during the encounter with suspected terrorists.
According to the Delhi Police, Peerbhoy's role extended beyond providing technical assistance. Investigators alleged that he helped build the terror group's online propaganda and communication infrastructure, making him an integral part of the conspiracy.
Peerbhoy was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in October 2008 and was later taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the Delhi blasts case.
Rejecting his bail plea, the High Court held that the allegations against him were serious and reflected his significant involvement in the activities of the terror organisation.
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