ETV Bharat / state

2008 Delhi Serial Bomb Blasts Case: HC Denies Bail To Accused, Says He Led Indian Mujahideen's Media Wing

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail application of Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy, an accused in the 2008 Delhi serial bomb blasts case and an alleged member of the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM).

A Bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh rejected the plea, observing that Pirbhoy was not merely associated with the organisation but headed its media wing and played a crucial role in its propaganda and communication network.

The court noted that Peerbhoy, who worked for a company in Pune, possessed advanced technical expertise, including developing email software, proxy servers and web proxy servers. According to the prosecution, he used these skills to create a secure communication network for Indian Mujahideen and helped conceal the identities of those involved in the conspiracy.

The High Court observed that Peerbhoy allegedly sent emails to media organisations claiming responsibility for the serial blasts shortly before the explosions, using unsecured Wi-Fi networks and masking the origin of the messages to avoid detection.

The 2008 Delhi serial blasts claimed 26 lives and left 135 people injured. Following the attacks, Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility through emails sent to media houses. Five FIRs were registered in connection with the case.