ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Denies Bail To Father Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Daughter

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused bail to a man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his own daughter for ten years. The 17-year-old survivor, who was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, alleged that the assault began when she was about 6.

She approached the police in January after an incident, which led to an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the father's contention that the minor's claims were unreliable on account of her psychological condition, saying that such a condition was associated with prolonged trauma and there was no reason to disbelieve her.

"Prima facie, therefore, this (the diagnosis) cannot be treated as a ground to discredit the allegations; rather, it may provide some context to the victim's version," the court stated in its judgement on May 5.

The court observed that the father allegedly threatened the girl not to disclose the assaults and therefore, her "silence" over a prolonged period cannot be termed unnatural or treated as a circumstance to doubt her version at this stage.