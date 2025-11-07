ETV Bharat / state

HC Delivers Split Verdict On MP Abdul Rashid's Plea Against Order On Travel Expenses To Attend Parliament

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday delivered a split verdict on a plea by jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh seeking modification of an order asking him to deposit approximately Rs four lakh with jail authorities to attend Parliament while being in custody.

While Justice Vivek Chaudhary rejected Rashid's plea, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani allowed it.

"We have not been able to concur with each other. We have given two separate judgments. It will have to be placed before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders," both the judges said while pronouncing the verdict.

Justice Chaudhary added, "My brother (J Bhambhani) has allowed the application. I ended up rejecting it."

The high court was hearing a plea by Rashid seeking modification of an order passed by a coordinate bench on March 25, asking him to deposit around Rs four lakh with jail authorities to attend Parliament while being in custody.