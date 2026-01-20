ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Defers Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar’s Plea Against ED Probe, Next Hearing On March 10

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on a plea filed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has sought a stay on the money laundering investigation being conducted against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla adjourned the matter and listed it for further hearing on March 10. Earlier, on November 2, 2022, the high court had issued notice to the ED in the case.

Appearing for Shivakumar, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the agency was reinvestigating a case that had already been probed.

He submitted that the ED had first registered a case in 2018 and was now reopening the same issue through another Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in 2020. Shivakumar has moved the court seeking the quashing of the entire investigation, including the summons issued to him.

Sibal also contended that Section 13 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was unconstitutional. He questioned how two separate agencies could probe the same set of facts. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar, the ED has initiated a parallel money laundering probe, he argued.

In its response, the ED opposed the plea, claiming that the two ECIRs were based on different facts and involved different scheduled offences.