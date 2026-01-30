Delhi High Court Clarifies No Stay On Trial Proceedings In Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan
The court noted that Singh’s 2024 plea has not yet been argued, while the wrestlers’ sexual harassment trial continues before the Rouse Avenue Court.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has raised objections over delays by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in arguing his plea challenging the First Information Report (FIR) and the trial court’s order framing charges in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. The court noted that the 2024 petition has not been argued once.
The bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that the petition was filed in 2024 but has not been argued even once. The next hearing is scheduled for April 21.
On Thursday, Singh’s counsel sought more time to present arguments, citing the unavailability of the main lawyer. The court questioned the delay and made it clear that there is no stay on proceedings before the trial court. The judge also directed that the trial court record be produced on the next date of hearing.
Earlier, on September 26, the High Court had issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter. On August 29, 2024, the court refused to grant Singh any interim relief, observing that he appeared to be seeking to stall the entire case after the trial had already begun.
The court had remarked that challenging the order of framing of charges at this stage amounted to an attempt to halt the trial.
During earlier proceedings, Singh’s counsel had argued that the case was driven by a hidden agenda and that the complainants did not want him to continue as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police opposed the plea, saying it was not maintainable.
In his petition, Singh has claimed he was falsely implicated and that the investigation was biased, alleging that only the complainants’ version was considered before the chargesheet was filed.
The trial court ordered framing of charges against Singh on May 10, 2024, based on allegations by five of the six women wrestlers, while he was discharged in one complainant’s case. On May 21, 2024, Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar told the trial court they would face trial but denied wrongdoing. The trial in the Rouse Avenue Court began on July 26, 2024.
Charges against Singh were framed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Co-accused Vinod Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, faces a charge under Section 506 IPC.
The court had taken cognisance of the Delhi Police chargesheet on July 7, 2023. The FIR in the case was registered by the Delhi Police in May 2023 following the Supreme Court's intervention.
Also Read: