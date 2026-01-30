ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Clarifies No Stay On Trial Proceedings In Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan claims false implication and biased probe, but the Delhi High Court stressed that the trial will proceed as no stay has been granted. ( File Photo/ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has raised objections over delays by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in arguing his plea challenging the First Information Report (FIR) and the trial court’s order framing charges in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. The court noted that the 2024 petition has not been argued once.

The bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that the petition was filed in 2024 but has not been argued even once. The next hearing is scheduled for April 21.

On Thursday, Singh’s counsel sought more time to present arguments, citing the unavailability of the main lawyer. The court questioned the delay and made it clear that there is no stay on proceedings before the trial court. The judge also directed that the trial court record be produced on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, on September 26, the High Court had issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter. On August 29, 2024, the court refused to grant Singh any interim relief, observing that he appeared to be seeking to stall the entire case after the trial had already begun.

The court had remarked that challenging the order of framing of charges at this stage amounted to an attempt to halt the trial.