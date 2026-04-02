Delhi HC Bar Association Calls For Strike First And Third Saturdays Every Month
The resolution serves as a formal protest against a recent Delhi High Court mandate that designated these days as working days for the court.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Bar Association has called for a bi-monthly strike, directing its members to abstain from work on the first and third Saturdays of every month starting April 4.
The resolution, passed unanimously by the association’s Executive Committee, serves as a formal protest against a recent Delhi High Court mandate that designated these days as working days for the court.
The Bar Association stated that it had submitted numerous representations to the High Court administration requesting a reconsideration of the mandatory Saturday judicial work order, but the latter is yet to look into it.
The Delhi High Court Bar Association stated that the Executive Committee had been receiving complaints from lawyers that Saturday court hours were causing numerous practical difficulties and disrupting their professional schedules. Lawyers are unable to perform work in various tribunals, arbitrations, mediations, and the Delhi Bar Court, the Associationm said. Additionally, lawyers are facing difficulties finding time to prepare for cases and meet clients. Overall, lawyers are facing challenges in their professional efficiency, the Association added.
On January 15, the Delhi High Court had issued a notification stating that the court would conduct judicial work on the first and third Saturdays of every month. Previously, with a few exceptions, the High Court had no judicial work on Saturdays, meaning no hearings were held on the days.
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