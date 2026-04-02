ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Bar Association Calls For Strike First And Third Saturdays Every Month

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Bar Association has called for a bi-monthly strike, directing its members to abstain from work on the first and third Saturdays of every month starting April 4.

The resolution, passed unanimously by the association’s Executive Committee, serves as a formal protest against a recent Delhi High Court mandate that designated these days as working days for the court.

The Bar Association stated that it had submitted numerous representations to the High Court administration requesting a reconsideration of the mandatory Saturday judicial work order, but the latter is yet to look into it.