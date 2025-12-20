ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Asks Petitioner To Approach Supreme Court Over Removal of Ban On BS IV Vehicles In Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked a petitioner to approach the Supreme Court with a plea seeking removal of a ban on BS IV private vehicles, registered outside the national capital.

Justice Sachin Datta said the apex court has passed elaborate orders on similar issues relating to air pollution in Delhi and NCR and the petitioner too should approach the top court. "During the course of hearing, it transpired that in an ongoing proceedings before the Supreme Court, it has passed elaborate orders with regard to similar issues of pollution on account of air quality," the court said.

The high court added it has also transpired that in the context of a similar petition filed before the division bench of this court, a view was taken that since issues regarding air quality in Delhi are being addressed by the Supreme Court, in ongoing proceedings the petitioner therein should be relegated to those proceedings.

"In line with the view taken by the division bench, the petition is disposed of while relegating the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court which is already seized of the issues regarding air quality in Delhi," Justice Datta said.