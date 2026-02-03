ETV Bharat / state

Delhi HC Allows Sameer Wankhede To Take Defamation Case Over 'the Ba***ds Of Bollywood' To Mumbai

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted IRS officer Sameer Wankhede to move a court in Mumbai with his lawsuit alleging defamation by "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" series produced by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Justice Vikas Mahajan allowed Wankhede's application and asked the parties to appear before a civil court in Malad on February 12.

"The application is allowed. Let the parties appear before the City Civil & Sessions Court, Dindoshi, Malad in Mumbai on February 12 when he (Wankhede) proposes to present the plaint," the judge said. The court also said the order would be treated as a summons to the parties in the case that would now be taken up by the Mumbai court.

Wankhede filed the application after the high court's January 29 ruling that it had no territorial jurisdiction to hear his lawsuit. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had "returned" the plaint to Wankhede and said that since the parties resided in Mumbai and the alleged wrong also occurred there, the courts in Mumbai had the power to deal with such a plea.