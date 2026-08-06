ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Health Secretary Served Show-Cause Notice Over Delays In Medical Procurement

New Delhi: Administrative troubles continue to mount in Delhi's Health Department, with the government taking serious note of repeated delays in procuring medicines, consumables and medical equipment for government hospitals. Health Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been served a show-cause notice over the issue.

The action also puts the procurement of several medical items, ranging from Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) sachets to portable X-ray machines, under scrutiny, with the government ordering a detailed investigation into the purchase process.

According to officials, the Health Department was repeatedly asked to submit a comprehensive action plan and item-wise timeline for pending procurement of essential medicines and medical equipment across hospitals and healthcare institutions.

The first directive seeking an action plan was issued on May 28. A second communication followed on June 17, asking the department to submit a report by June 19. After no satisfactory response, a third reminder was issued on July 22.

Despite repeated instructions, the department allegedly failed to provide a comprehensive response.

The Delhi government has termed the delay a serious administrative lapse, saying it has adversely affected healthcare services in government hospitals.

In the notice issued by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, the Health Secretary has been asked to explain why the directions were not complied with on time and why an Action Taken Report was not submitted.

The notice also seeks an explanation on why disciplinary action should not be recommended against officials found responsible under the applicable service rules.

ORS, Bedsheets And Portable X-Ray Machines Under Scanner