Delhi Health Secretary Served Show-Cause Notice Over Delays In Medical Procurement
Delhi Health Secretary received a show-cause notice over procurement delays, while purchases of ORS, bedsheets and X-ray machines came under scrutiny | Ashutosh Jha reports.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Administrative troubles continue to mount in Delhi's Health Department, with the government taking serious note of repeated delays in procuring medicines, consumables and medical equipment for government hospitals. Health Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been served a show-cause notice over the issue.
The action also puts the procurement of several medical items, ranging from Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) sachets to portable X-ray machines, under scrutiny, with the government ordering a detailed investigation into the purchase process.
According to officials, the Health Department was repeatedly asked to submit a comprehensive action plan and item-wise timeline for pending procurement of essential medicines and medical equipment across hospitals and healthcare institutions.
The first directive seeking an action plan was issued on May 28. A second communication followed on June 17, asking the department to submit a report by June 19. After no satisfactory response, a third reminder was issued on July 22.
Despite repeated instructions, the department allegedly failed to provide a comprehensive response.
The Delhi government has termed the delay a serious administrative lapse, saying it has adversely affected healthcare services in government hospitals.
In the notice issued by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, the Health Secretary has been asked to explain why the directions were not complied with on time and why an Action Taken Report was not submitted.
The notice also seeks an explanation on why disciplinary action should not be recommended against officials found responsible under the applicable service rules.
ORS, Bedsheets And Portable X-Ray Machines Under Scanner
The inquiry extends beyond administrative delays to alleged irregularities in the procurement of several medical supplies.
The government has sought details of the purchase of ORS sachets, questioning the reported procurement price of Rs 15 per sachet, the basis for fixing the rate, the financial records supporting the purchase and the vendor awarded the contract.
The Health Department has also been directed to furnish complete details of the procurement of nearly 1.6 million hospital bedsheets. Officials have been asked to compare the purchase price with rates paid by other government departments and hospitals for similar-quality bedsheets.
The probe also covers the purchase of handheld portable X-ray machines. According to preliminary information cited in the notice, the machines were allegedly procured around Rs 33 lakh per unit, a price said to be significantly higher than prevailing market rates and procurement costs at other government institutions.
The department has been asked to provide complete technical specifications and comparative procurement records for the equipment.
Report Sought By August 5
Copies of the notice have also been sent to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary for information.
The Health Department has been directed to submit a detailed factual report and Action Taken Report by August 5. The notice warns that if a satisfactory explanation is not provided within the stipulated time, disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against the officials concerned.
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